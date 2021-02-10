Sorana Cirstea, advances to third round at Australian Open, after victory over Petra Kvitova

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after a sensational victory over Czech Petra Kvitova, ninth seed, 6-4, 1-6, 6- 1, on Wednesday, in Melbourne, according to AGERPRES.

Cirstea (30 years old, WTA No. 68), who achieved her best performance in 2017, in Melbourne, the round of 16, prevailed after about two hours of play (2 h 03 min).

Kvitova still has an advantage in the direct matches with Cirstea, 5-3, after winning in the previous two duels, at Madrid in 2014 and at Wimbledon in 2016.

Cirstea secured a check worth 215,000 US dollars and 130 WTA points.

In the next round, Sorana Cirstea will face another representative of the Czech Republic, Marketa Vondrousova (21 years old, WTA No. 20), 19th seed.