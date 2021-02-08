Sorana Cirstea defeats Patricia Tig, during first round of Australian Open

Sorana Cirstea defeated Patricia Tig by 6-2 6-1 on Monday, in Melbourne, in a Romanian duel which took place during the first round of the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, according to AGERPRES.

Cirstea (30 years, 68 WTA), imposed in just 59 minutes in front of her compatriot, Tig (26 years), being better positioned in the global hierarchy (56 WTA).

Sorana totaled 22 winners, as opposed of 6 for Tig, and for unprovoked errors, the report was pretty balanced, with 13 for Cirstea and 11 for Tig.

Patricia Tig will receive a cheque of 100,000 Australian dollars and 10 WTA points, and will play in the doubles, alongside country fellow Monica Niculescu, against another Romanian pair, Andreea Mitu / Raluca Olaru.

Cirstea secured a 150,000 Australian dollars cheque and 70 WTA points, and her next opponent will be Petra Kvitova, from the Czech Republic, seeded 9th, who won to Belgian Greet Minnen by 6-3 6-4.