Sorana Cirstea eases into Indian Wells second round

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells (California) featuring 8.8 million U.S. dollars in prize money, after defeating on Thursday Australian Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 6-2.

Cirstea (32, WTA's 83rd) claimed the victory in one hour and 20 minutes in her first duel with Birrell (24, WTA's 115th).The Romanian clearly dominated the match, as her opponent managed to score just 9 points with the first serve.Cirstea secured a cheque for 30,885 dollars and 35 WTA points.In the second round she will encounter seed No. 19 Madison Keys of the U.S. (28, WTA's 20th), who did not play in the first round.Their only direct match took place in 2019 in the first round of the Madrid Open and ended with the victory of the Romanian 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.