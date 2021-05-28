Sorana Cirstea qualified to final of WTA tournament in Strasbourg

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified to the final of the 189,708-euro tournament in Strasbourg after defeating Polish player Magda Linette, by 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, in the next to final act.

For Cirstea it would be the sixth final of her career after the titles obtained in 2008 in Tashkent and last month, in Istanbul, and the finals played in Budapest (2007), Toronto (2013) and Tashkent (2019).

Sorana Cirstea (31 years old, #61 WTA) obtained her win in 2 h 08 min, managing a staggering return.The Romanian now has 3-1 in direct matches against Linette, which she defeated previously in 2014, in the first round in Tianjin, by 6-4, 6-2, and in 2019 in the first round of Shenzhen, 6-3, 6-3. The Polish player won her first duel against the Romanian in 2011, in the first round at Poitiers, by 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.Cirstea ensured for herself a check worth 13,224 euro and 180 WTA points.In the final, Sorana will face off against the winner between Czech player Barbora Krejcikova, seeded fifth, and German player Jule Niemeier, coming from qualifications.