'Sorina' foreign adoption case: Court rejects PG's request for ban on girl's leaving Romania

The Slatina Court rejected on Thursday the Prosecutor General's request for a court president's order to ban Sorina, the 8-year-old girl from Baia de Arama adopted by a Romanian-born American couple, from leaving Romania.

The Slatina Court ruling is enforceable; it may be appealed at the same court within five days from notification.According to Clara Istrate, the adoptive family's lawyer, the magistrates have joined the case defenses with the merits.The lawyer said that in their counter-claim, the adoptive couple, Gabriel and Ramona Sacarin, request compensation for accommodation, subsistence expenses and wages for the period they are compelled to remain in Romania - pending court settlements - and are prevented from attending their jobs in the US.