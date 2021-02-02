 
     
Spanish detachment on mission in Romania at 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base getting certified

facebook.com
Bază Mihail Kogalniceanu

A NATO certification ceremony of a Spanish Air Force detachment deployed to Romania for enhanced air policing is taking place today at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the Spanish detachment consists of 130 soldiers (pilots and technical personnel) and six Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

It will carry out enhanced air policing missions under NATO command in the next two months, together with soldiers belonging to the Romanian Air Force, on F-16 Fighting Falcon and MiG-21 LanceR aircraft.

