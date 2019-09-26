Speaker Ciolacu, about rejection of Rovana Plumb in EP Committee on Legal Affairs: PSD has 10 backup options

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday, regarding the rejection in the European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs of Rovana Plumb's candidacy for the position of European Commissioner, that several steps must be taken and the vote in the European Parliament has not taken place yet, noting that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) hasn't got only one backup option but 10.

"I haven't read the news, let me do some research, I knew it was still in the Committee .... It was at that Committee, not at the vote in Parliament. You see that there are some stages, some committees, until the vote in Parliament... that was due later on," said Ciolacu, in Parliament, asked about what the PSD will do after Rovana Plumb is rejected in the European Parliament Committee.Asked if the PSD has a backup, Ciolacu replied: "You know as well as I do that the PSD does not only have one option, it has 10 backup options."Rovana Plumb's candidacy for the position of European Commissioner for Transport was rejected by the European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs on Thursday, National Liberal Party (PNL) MEP Siegfried Muresan announced on his Facebook account. "Without the opinion of the Committee on Legal Affairs the hearing of the Transport Committee cannot take place," he added.