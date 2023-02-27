Speaker Ciolacu discusses with Azerbaijani president about three major energy projects

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu discussed on Monday with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about three energy projects, including the one regarding the contract for the purchase of one billion cubic meters of gas, contract which is to be unfolded as of April, for one year, told Agerpres.

"Romania has an extraordinary chance to become the gateway to the European Union for gas and energy from Azerbaijan. Thus, we can become an important regional actor in ensuring the energy security of Europe. Today, I have discussed with President Ilham Aliyev about three major energy projects. The first one is related to the contract for the purchase of one billion cubic meters of gas, contract which is to be unfolded from April, for one year. I proposed that, through this contract, we help the Republic of Moldova and President Aliyev supported our proposal," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that the second project discussed with the president of Azerbaijan is aimed at the transmission of liquefied gas, namely the partnership between Romagaz and SOCAR regarding the construction of two terminals at the Black Sea (liquefied natural gas and a re-gasification plant).

"The third project aims at developing the infrastructure of the submarine transmission cable through the Black Sea necessary to the transmission of green energy, through Romania, from the Caspian Sea toward Europe. Today, Transgaz and Transelectrica specialists (members of our delegation) shall elaborate on the technical discussions with the Azerbaijani side," Ciolacu wrote.

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu is paying an official visit on Monday and Tuesday to the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the invitation extended by Azerbaijani Speaker of the National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova.