Speaker Ciolacu: Group leaders to bring proposals to Standing Bureau on Wednesday's events at Parliament.

The leaders of the parliamentary groups will present proposals to the Standing Bureau regarding Wednesday's events in Parliament in which the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) was involved, President of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, adding that what happened is "unacceptable."

"I believe that it will be discussed within the Standing Bureau, I have seen that the group leaders have started to shape their opinions and I am firmly convinced that the group leaders will come up with some proposals in the Standing Bureau. Let's see what the group leaders come up with," said Ciolacu, asked if measures will be taken against AUR, the party that caused a scandal in Parliament and around the Parliament Palace on Wednesday.

In his opinion, "in any case, what happened is unacceptable."

"It was a manipulation. We all know that all the things they said were caught up in those laws, that children were being sold, were all lies and Romanians will be find out shortly that nobody is taking any children or stealing any children. They copied what the USR [Save Romania Union] was doing about 3 - 4 years ago, and other parties, at that time, applauded this. That means to allow a precedent being created. (...) I care a lot about the functioning of the Chamber of Deputies and Parliament and I think it is right that the group leaders, as they are the interface with my fellow deputies, come up with these proposals," Ciolacu stressed.