Speaker Ciolacu: I remain supporter of regulation in energy domain

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Wednesday, that he remains a supporter of regulating prices in the energy domain, adding that discussions on price caps are a "very sensitive area."

Asked, in Parliament, if there were discussions in the governing coalition regarding price caps for basic food items, or a compensation, he said that there is a discussion in this sense."There is a discussion - how to apply it so it does not become a shortage, as it happened in other countries, when they capped the price of gas. When you're coming with caps - it's a very sensitive area," said the PSD leader.According to him, high food prices are caused, still, by the increases in energy costs."I remain a supporter of regulation in the energy domain and I believe it would have been much better and we would not have this inflation at present," Marcel Ciolacu said. AGERPRES