Speaker Ciolacu on special pensions: I keep my opinion that reform is needed, I will get sure it happens.

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) President, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday that he keeps his opinion that regarding special pensions a reform is needed and he stated that he will carry this reform "to the end."

Asked, at the Palace of the Parliament, whether the new proposals to the law on special pensions should not apply to pensions that are being paid, as some people claim, Ciolacu said: "In this position, it means that we are no longer talking about a reform. I keep my opinion that a reform is needed and I will see it through to the end."

He added that it is possible that the amendments submitted to the special pensions will be modified in the Parliament.

On Tuesday, the deputies from the Labor Committee started the debates over the bill on special pensions, with the chair of the committee, Adrian Solomon, stating that, within a maximum of 10 days, the ministries will send their points of view on the proposed changes to the bill, and the opinion of the European Commission is also expected.