Speaker Ciolacu: Shinzo Abe has decisively influenced evolution&development of Japan through bold economic policies

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, who attended the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, emphasized that the latter "decisively" influenced the evolution and development of his country through the "bold" economic policies that bear his name and contributed to strengthening Japan's profile in the region through an "extremely effective" foreign policy.

"Today I participated in the state funeral organized in honour of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to pay tribute to the memory of one of the most involved leaders, who dedicated his entire career to the service of peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region. Shinzo Abe decisively influenced the evolution and development of his country through the bold economic policies that bear his name and contributed to strengthening Japan's profile in the region through an extremely effective foreign policy. His legacy, including in terms of joint projects with Romania, must be carried forward! That's why we want a Strategic Partnership between our states, to be a major common bilateral objective in the coming period," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, together with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, is on a three-day visit to Japan.