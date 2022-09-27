 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Speaker Ciolacu: Shinzo Abe has decisively influenced evolution&development of Japan through bold economic policies

www.facebook.com
Ciolacu Japonia

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, who attended the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, emphasized that the latter "decisively" influenced the evolution and development of his country through the "bold" economic policies that bear his name and contributed to strengthening Japan's profile in the region through an "extremely effective" foreign policy.

"Today I participated in the state funeral organized in honour of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to pay tribute to the memory of one of the most involved leaders, who dedicated his entire career to the service of peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region. Shinzo Abe decisively influenced the evolution and development of his country through the bold economic policies that bear his name and contributed to strengthening Japan's profile in the region through an extremely effective foreign policy. His legacy, including in terms of joint projects with Romania, must be carried forward! That's why we want a Strategic Partnership between our states, to be a major common bilateral objective in the coming period," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, together with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, is on a three-day visit to Japan.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.