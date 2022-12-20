Speaker Ciolacu to pay official visit to the Republic of Korea

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu will pay an official visit to the Republic of Korea, between 21 and 23 December, told Agerpres.

Within the visist, he will carry out meetings with South Korea's Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, Prime Minister of South Korea Han Duck-soo, Mayor of Busan Park Heong-joon, CEO at Samsung C&T Se-Chul Oh, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) release informs.

The official delegation is made up of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar, Economy Minister Florin Spataru, Deputies' Leader Alfred-Robert Simonis, PSD Deputy Eugen Bejinaru, the president of the Joint Standing Committee of the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate in the national security area.