Speaker Dragnea: Fiscal amnesty to be adopted after analyses in Government

Liviu Dragnea

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Liviu Dragnea said on Tuesday that the fiscal amnesty is an act that is adopted and is not spoken much about, mentioning that an analysis must be made in the Government based on some simulations, and the measures must be good for the business environment and not "frustrating" for those who have paid their debts to date. 


"Such an act is analyzed well in the Government, it is analyzed well in the coalition, as in our case, simulations are made, after which it is adopted with measures that are good for the business environment but at the same time not be frustrating for those who have paid their debts to date, and there must be some bonuses here. (...) About the tax amnesty, if adopted, I assure you that I will speak about it at length (..)," Dragnea added. 

On July 6, the Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, said he is working on a possible fiscal amnesty, which will be discussed, in the next days, at the level of the ruling coalition and the Government.

