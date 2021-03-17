Speaker Orban: Governing coalition has clear zero tolerance position towards corruption

Romania is on the right track regarding respect of the rule of law, and the coalition Government has a very clear zero tolerance position towards corruption, said, on Wednesday, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, liberal Ludovic Orban, during the video-conference with the deputy president of the European Commission, Vera Jourova.

"I would like to assure you that Romania is on the right track as regards the observance of the rule of law, towards the independence of justice and is on the right track, since May 2019, when the Romanian citizens massively voted, with a majority of over 65%, the referendum for justice initiated by president Klaus Iohannis", Orban said.

He said that in November 2019 a change of Government took place and a "change of attitude towards the problematic in Justice, the observance of the fundamental rights and liberties, the independence of Justice, to the free access to the act of justice, towards the balance and separation of the state powers".The Chamber of Deputies' Speaker also said that following the elections of 2020, there was a coalition formed, which has in its governing program extremely important objectives in the area of rule of law.Orban also said that the insecurity regarding the efficiency of the judicial framework regarding the anti-corruption fight, generated by the attempts to modify the penal codes, has disappeared, as a result of Parliament permanently rejecting these proposals."We are extremely preoccupied in ensuring, through public and parliamentary debate, a substantial improvement of the legislation and the general framework of organizing and functioning of the entire justice system. Furthermore, I can guarantee that the Government, formed by the government coalition has a clear zero tolerance position towards corruption and supports the entire process of fighting against corruption. We guarantee that Romania, which publicly and politically supported the establishment of this mechanism regarding the rule of law even when there were voices which did not agree with this mechanism, especially with utilizing European funds, we are extremely dedicated in supporting this mechanism as an instrument of guaranteeing the fundamental rights and liberties, not only of the Romanian citizens, but all EU citizens," Orban added.AGERPRES