Speaker Orban: I respect every citizen's rights, I'm a supporter of traditional family

The Chamber of Deputies' Speaker, Liberal Ludovic Orban, said on Wednesday that he respects the rights of every citizen to have any orientation they want, but recalled that he is a supporter of the traditional family, according to AGERPRES.

"I respect the rights of every citizen, including the right to have any orientation they want. On the other hand, I am a supporter of the traditional family and this policy of mine is known," Orban said in Parliament.

He was asked how he comments on the fact that the European Parliament voted on Thursday on a resolution declaring the European Union an 'LGBTIQ-free zone' and what is the stage of a project on civil partnership which has been in Parliament for several years and which received a negative opinion from the Government last year.