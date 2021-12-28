Speedy adoption of regulations regarding product waranty will affect marketing of millions of goods

The speedy adoption of regulations regarding the warranty of products will affect the marketing of millions of goods and will lead to some of them be more expensive or others to disappear, in the absence of a dialogue that would explain where the extending of the warranty is economically feasible and where it is not, the executive director of Concordia, Radu Burnete said, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Among the pieces of legislation included on the Romanian Government's agenda on December 28 there is also the emergency ordinance draft regarding certain aspects concerning the contracts for selling goods."We understand the need of harmonizing the Romanian legislation with the European one, we are actually insisting on it, but despite the ample time we would have had for this dialogue, it was not brought to fruition," Burnete declared.The executive director of Concordia mentioned that the Romanian consumer will be the most affected, either by price rises to ensuring an unjustifiably long warranty period, or because distributors will simply give up on marketing certain products on the Romanian market."I said it before and I will say it again, dialogue is the only way through which these regulations can fulfill their role, namely a fair and coherent functioning for the Romanian economy. The rush of regulating through an emergency ordinance cannot represent the law of the land, because the consumers will be the first to be affected," Radu Burnete also specified.