Spontaneous protest initiated by employees of Government's working apparatus

protest guvern bucurești

Employees in the Government's Working Apparatus are participating in a spontaneous protest on Monday, given that their salary demands have not been settled.

"Considering the numerous meetings with representatives of the Romanian Government for the settlement of the employees' demands, the fact that the employees of the Romanian Government's Working Apparatus are still being discriminated against in terms of salaries in relation to other categories of employees in the Public Administration sector; taking into account the latest meeting held today, during which the government side refused to correct this injustice, the employees of the Romanian Government's Working Apparatus have initiated and participated in a spontaneous protest today 13. 05.2024, entrance B, Victoriei Square, Government of Romania," reads a press release sent by the National Federation of Administration Trade Unions (FNSA).

