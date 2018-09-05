Sport coach development initiative under Swimming & Modern Pentathlon Federation - Sport Business Chain partnership

The Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation (FRNPM) partnered with the Sport Business Chain Association to work together on the professional development of coaches, as well as on sports marketing and event and athletes' promotion.

FRNPM Secretary General Matei Giurcaneanu announced at a press conference the first sport business event, a conference that will take place September 28 - 30 at the Stirbey estate in Buftea."We have accepted their invitation to join this program out of a serious need we consider to haven at the federation, specifically the training and professional development of experts. There is a gap between the training level of our sports experts and the global state of play, not necessarily from the technical point of view. FRNPM will organize an annual three-day training and development course for coaches. The first day will have a free discussion session, on the second day we will invite several speakers among whom I would mention Valeriu Tomescu, an expert of international scale. The partnership with Sport Business Chain clicks in on the third day and our students will also be able to attend," said Matei Giurcaneanu.Cosmin Albu, co-founder and vice president of the Sport Business Chain Association, a graduate of the Marketing and Sports Management course of the Manchester Metropolitan University, explained that his organization's role is to contribute to the development of sports business in Eastern Europe and to create both the organizational and education framework required for promoting and developing the sports business milieu."The conference we are organizing at the end of this month has the following goals that will be achieved by the 35 speakers we will bring on stage: the development of Romanian and Eastern European organizations, creating the networking and cooperative context for individuals and entities involved in sports from the private, public and volunteering sectors, creating development opportunities for athletes, for both their profession and their dual career."Association president Teodora Busurca said that the 35 global sports business leaders and entrepreneurs who will come to Romania include Alex Trickett, former Twitter Global Head of Sport and digital marketing consultant for IOC, FIFA, UEFA; Yves Le Lostecque, Head of the European Commission's Sport Unit; Maik Matischack, Associate Vice President Communications, EMEA - NBA Germany; Karina Stiopu, former Team Manager with BC SCM Timisoara; Simon Chadwick, Sports Enterprise Professor and Director of Salford University's Centre for Sports Business; Eduard Irimia, founder of the Superkombat Fighting Championship; George Ogararu, Ajax Academy coach and consultant.