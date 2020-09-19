SportMin Stroe: Romania hosts most important athletic event in Europe, after the pandemic

It is important that Romania is hosting the most significant athletic event in Europe after tyhe pandemic period, on Saturday said in western Cluj-Napoca, the Youth and Sport minister Ionut Stroe, in a press conference, on the occasion of the beginning of the Balkan Athletics Outdoor Championships for seniors.

"I'm very glad we could continue the tradition of the Romanian athletics...)...) an event attended by roughly 300 athletes from 12 countries," minister Stroe said.

The president of the World Athletics, Lord Sebastian Coe, said at the same press conference that this is a competition to take place in a very rough period. He thanked for the invitation to attend this event and for being close to the Romanian minister Stroe and also close to Dobromir Karamarinov, who is not only a good friend, said he, but also a person that is leading the Balkan Athletics in a new, positive direction.

The Balkan Association of the Athletics Federations, in collaboration with the Romanian Athletics Federation are organising in Cluj-Napoca, 19 to 20 September, the 73rd edition of the Balkan Athletics Outdoor Championships for seniors.

Bulgaria, Ukraine, Armenia, the Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Macedonia, Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania and Croatia are participating in the event.

Romania is represented by a 64-athlete delegation (28 women and 36 men), headed by four of the five athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games: Alin Firfirica (discus throw), Florentina Iusco (long jump), Claudia Bobocea (1500 m) and Daniela Stanciu (high jump).