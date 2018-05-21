Spot electricity price double from two weeks ago

The average spot electricity price on the OPCOM energy exchange hit on Monday 245 lei per MWh, twice as high as the 112 lei per MWh recorded two weeks ago, the exchange operator announced on its website.

At peak demand between 9:00 and 22:00 hrs, electricity due for delivery on Monday May 21 is priced at an average of 277 lei per MWh, with a high of 343 lei at 21:00 hrs.In recent months the price of electricity has been fluctuating between 100 and 200 lei per MWh.Along with Hungary, Romania has the highest prices in the region, that can go in certain hourly intervals as high as threefold Slovakia and the Czech Republic's prices.The price of electricity at 15:00 hrs is 55.07 euro per MWh in Romania and Hungary, while in Slovakia and the Czech Republic it is 16.17 euro.Romania's electricity export on Monday at 11:00 hrs stood at 103 MW, with 36 percent of the output covered from hydropower sources, 25 percent coal electricity and 12.8 percent hydrocarbon electricity. Renewable energy - the cheapest in the mix - was 9.27 photovoltaic, 7 percent wind and 0.62 percent biomass energy.