SRI: Suspicious envelopes received by Ukraine's Embassy picked up for examination

The envelopes with suspicious content which were received on Tuesday by the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest have been picked up for examination, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced, told Agerpres.

According to the SRI, in this case "there is a collaboration with all the relevant institutions."

Policemen with the Bucharest Municipality General Police Directorate (DGPMB) - Precinct 1 were notified on Tuesday that, around 11:00hrs, two envelopes that could have suspicious contents arrived at an Embassy located in the District 1.

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) informed that it's about Ukraine's Embassy in Bucharest.

"Today, the SRI teams were dispatched to the Embassy of Ukraine, following a 112 call, informing that several suspicious envelopes have been received. Pyrotechnicians started the standard procedure for their investigation. After the pyrotechnic check, it shall be determined whether it's necessary to take and transport them in safety conditions," the SRI mentioned.

On Monday, the Spanish police seized three more suspicious parcels addressed to Ukrainian diplomats at a post office, a spokesperson of the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on the institution's official Facebook page, according to the Ukrinform and DPA news agencies. The total number of threats against Ukrainian diplomatic institutions abroad has thus reached 21 cases, the quoted spokesperson said.

The bloody parcels containing animal eyes arrived last week at the Ukrainian Embassies in several countries. Prior to this, a series of trap-letters were sent to several institutions in Spain, in one of the cases a security guard was slightly injured.