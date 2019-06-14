Start of Sibiu International Theater Festival, Romania's top performing arts event featuring 3,300 artists

The Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), Romania's top performing arts event featuring for ten days shows by 3,300 artists from 73 countries at various venues in the city, started this Friday.

"We'll have 3,300 artists from 73 countries performing in 75 venues with a capacity of about 70,000 viewers a day. These figures place the festival on world spot No. 1, as a one of a kind event, and I say this because we should mention that the Edinburgh event in August actually has 11 festivals running at the same time. So, as a stand-alone festival, this is the world's biggest," said FITS president, actor Constantin Chiriac, who added that the motto of this year's edition of the festival is "The Art of Giving".FITS means theater, film, concerts, exhibitions, conferences, book launches, a one-off show exchange and a celebrity alley.The Romania-France season brings over 70 shows throughout the duration of the festival. Théâtre de la Ville-Paris, Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord, Théâtre de Suresnes, Théâtre du Rond-Point, Plasticiens Volants or Cie Aérosculpture are among the show companies most in demand by festival organizers from all over the world.NATO troops stationed in Romania will also have the opportunity to enjoy the theater performances at the Sibiu Land Forces Academy.FITS was the main asset that earned Sibiu the title of Romania's first European cultural capital, back in 2007. For ten days the city turns into a huge stage that attracts audiences from the country and abroad.