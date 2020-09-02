Start-ups on foreign capital decline 37pct seven months into 2020

The number of start-ups running on foreign capital in Romania decreased in the first seven months of 2020 by 37%, y-o-y, to 2,110 according to data with the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The 2,110 new companies had a subscribed share capital of 4.574 million US dollars in all, down 66.3% from January-July 2019.As of July 31, 2020, the largest number of companies on foreign capital was run by Italian investors, namely 49,286, with 3.854 billion US dollars in subscribed capital, but the largest value of share capital belongs to Dutch companies, 12.764 billion US dollar in 5,470 companies.In July, 436 foreign companies were registered of a subscribed capital of 732,700 US dollars.Most of the companies were registered in wholesale and retail trade, including repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, namely 31.42% of the total, followed by professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities - 20.87%, and transport, storage and communications - 12.61%.At the end of July 2020, there were 229,002 companies running on foreign capital Romania. The value of the subscribed capital was 63.917 billion US dollars.