State borrows 1.594bn lei from banks on Monday

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) borrowed 1.594 billion lei from banks on Monday, through a benchmark government bond issue, with a residual maturity of 36 months, at a yield average of 3.84pct per year, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of Monday's issue was 300 million lei, and the banks subscribed 1.918 billion lei.

An additional tendering is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to attract another 45 million lei at the yield set on Monday.

The MFP planned, in April 2020, loans from commercial banks of 3.5 billion lei, of which 500 million lei through an issue of discount treasury certificates and 3 billion lei through seven government bond issues, to which can be added the amount of 450 million lei through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The amount is 1.05 billion lei lower than the one scheduled for March and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.