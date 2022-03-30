State to support 75 pct of wage of employees furloughed following sanctions on Russia

The government will support companies that supply themselves from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus and who will be reducing production if they cannot bring raw materials from these countries, Minister of Labor Marius Budai said, on Wednesday, in the briefing at the end of the Government sitting.

"For the moment there are no cases of companies with such problems. But there will probably be cases of companies, you saw the case of TMK Artrom, where we were involved and we intervened so they can receive their wages, if any problem comes up in the supply chain and they have no raw materials left, production certainly is reduced, then we have need for social protection," said Budai, Agerpres.ro informs.

Social protection is both for the employer, as well as the employee, he emphasized.

"The employer is supported not to conduct layoffs. The state takes over part of the costs for employees. We are going on that format of 75 percent that was used in the pandemic. The Emergency Ordinance will be available until December 31, 2022 and if it's the case, we'll extend it," said the minister.

"We started with Ukraine and Russia, but we found out that there are countries with contractual obligations with Belarus and we introduced that country as well," he said.