StateSec Dan Neculaescu, at Foreign Affairs Council, reiterates Romania's interest in maintaining ENI

Secretary of State Dan Neculaescu reiterated Romania's interest in distinctly maintaining the European Neighbourhood Instrument (ENI), "as an expression of the predictability, credibility and visibility of the EU's commitment towards the partner states in the immediate, eastern and southern vicinity," as he participated on Tuesday in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), in the format dedicated to ministers in charge with the international cooperation on development that took place in Brussels, a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

On the sidelines of the FAC meeting, upon Romania's initiative, a meeting of informal consultations was organised with EU member states which share our country's vision on the importance of ensuring a robust and distinct financing of the neighbouring countries.Still on Tuesday, reads MAE, Secretary of State Dan Neculaescu participated in the International Conference dedicated to Gambia, on the sidelines of which he had short talks with the President of Gambia, Adana Barrow and the Commisioner for Development, Neven Mimica.