Statute of research, development and innovation staff, adopted

The Senate adopted, on Monday, in a plenary sitting, the Government's draft law on the status of research, development and innovation personnel in order to fulfill Milestone 274 (Reform 5 - Component 9) of the PNRR.

89 votes in favor and three abstentions were recorded.

The bill repeals Law 319/2003 on the status of research and development personnel and Law 206/2004 on good conduct in scientific research, technological development and innovation.

The bill was developed following the collaboration between the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, the Romanian Academy and its branch academies, the National Council of Rectors and the Council of National Research and Development Institutes in Romania.

Among the regulations of the draft normative act are the clarification of the professional path in the researcher's career in accordance with European best practices, the placement/promotion in the researcher's career based on a public competition/promotional exam, the periodic evaluation of the researchers' activity by first analyzing the results research activities and their impact on the economy and society, updating the rights and obligations of researchers and support staff in accordance with international regulations on the matter, supporting free access to the research infrastructure of research organizations for doctoral students.

Another regulation aims at increasing the quality and efficiency of the managerial act at the level of research organizations by ensuring team management and the periodic evaluation of managerial performance.

The draft law will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case.