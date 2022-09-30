Steaua Bucharest kicks off with a victory in 1st qualification round at LEN Champions League

CSA Steaua Bucharest secured a victory on Thursday evening, at the LEN Champions League in Het Ravijn, the first qualification round of Group A, by defeating Dutch team ZPC Het Ravijn, with a score of 15-10 (5-3, 4-1, 3-2, 3-4).

The Romanian champion prevailed with the goals scored by Nikita Moskov (5), Filip Klikovac (3), Nicolae Oanta (2), Tudor Fulea (2), Vlad Georgescu, Nebojsa Vuskovic and Dimitri Goanta, in the first official match of coach Bogdan Rath.Harmen Johannes Muller (3), Bas ter Brake (3), Emiel Marijn Wouters (2), Thijmen Seppe Karel and Lars Albertus Gottemaker scored for the Dutch team.In another match of Group A, Primorac Kotor (Montenegro) defeated VK Invictum Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina) 36-4.Also playing in the same group is Hungarian team A Hid Vasas-Plaket.On Saturday, Steaua Bucharest is scheduled to play two matches, namely against VK Invictum Sarajevo and A Hid Vasas-Plaket, whereas on Sunday, the Romanian team is set to face off Primorac Kotor. The best two ranked teams of Group A will qualify for the Champions League Qualification Round II, whereas the remaining teams will participate in the Preliminary Round of the Challenger Cup.