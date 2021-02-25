Stelian Ion says criticism in CSM of his meeting with ambassadors - inappropriate

Minister of Justice Stelian Ion labeled on Thursday as "inappropriate" the criticism brought by certain members of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) regarding the meetings he had with the ambassadors of some states, including the representatives of the US Embassy in Bucharest, claiming that it is not about any interference in Romania's internal affairs.

Present at the debates in Parliament on the budget, Stelian Ion was asked by journalists how he commented on the criticism of some CSM members of his meetings with the representatives of the United States Embassy.

"It is inappropriate. It seems to me absolutely normal to have relations with the United States, relations with other partner states, to have communication with these states. They are our partners, they are not enemies. It is natural for these discussions to be continuous, permanent (...) On the other hand, this idea of non-interference in internal affairs, I have heard it in other periods. Interfering in the internal affairs of Romania is out of the question. We discuss issues related to CVM, compliance with the obligations we have assumed. No one from abroad is coming to impose new solutions on us, as one tries to suggest in a very dangerous way," the justice minister said.Several CSM judges have harshly criticized Stelian Ion in connection with his recent meeting with representatives of the US Embassy in Bucharest.Also, Judge Gabriela Baltag accused that such meetings with representatives of the embassies of other states would represent "an attack on the independence and sovereignty" of Romania.