Steps for Schengen accession, on PM Ciuca's agenda of discussions with representatives of Concordia employers' confederation

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the representatives of the Concordia Employers Confederation, the discussions focusing, in particular, on the steps regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the way in which the private sector can actively contribute to the achievement of this country's goal, informs the government in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

Other topics on the agenda were the fight against the crisis generated by energy and natural gas prices, the legislation on social dialogue, the evolution of the economy in the last quarter of this year and the expectations for 2023.

"Despite the difficulties generated by the effects of Russian military aggression in Ukraine and those generated in the economy by energy prices, we continued to make substantial efforts to achieve the country's objectives, such as joining the Schengen area and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. These are important opportunities for both our citizens and for the economy. The support given by civil society and the business environment is essential for our success," said the prime minister, quoted in the press release.

For their part, the representatives of the Concordia employers' confederation welcomed the Government's openness to dialogue over the last 12 months and expressed their readiness to support the Executive for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan's reforms and for obtaining the OECD member status.