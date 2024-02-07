Stock exchange closes higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session up on almost all indices, with a total trading value of 138.577 million lei (27.844 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index registered a 0.21% increase to 15,726.44 points, while the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, registered a 0.15% advance.

Also, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index, of the 25 most liquid stocks, rose 0.14%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, closed the session down 1.02%.

Meanwhile, the BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, appreciated 0.13%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, closed up 0.21%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies of the AeRO market, registered an advance of 1.64%.

Hidroelectrica shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of the exchanges registered with these shares standing at 29.990 million lei. Banca Transilvania, with a turnover of 2.34 million lei, and OMV Petrom (2.162 million lei) were among the most traded shares.

The best performances were recorded by COMCM Constanta (+14.84%), Vrancart (+3.89%) and Artego (+3.76%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by UCM Resita (-7.59%), Comelf (-6.93%) and Santierul Naval Orsova (-3.70%).