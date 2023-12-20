 
     
Stock exchange opens Wednesday's session lower

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session lower, with trading amounting to 7 million RON (1.4 million euros), after the first 50 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, saw a depreciation of 0.07%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, registered a decrease of 0.05%.

At the same time, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.14%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, depreciated 0.08%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was the only one up 0.47%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, decreased 0.24%.

According to BVB data, Aerostar (+1.75%), Teraplast (+1.39%) and Antibiotice (+1.06%) recorded the biggest increases in share value.

On the other hand, the shares of UCM Resita (-13.27%), Prebet (-5.74%) and IAR Brasov (-3.58%) decreased the most.

