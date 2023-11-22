Stock market opens Wednesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session higher on all indices, with turnover of 3,658 million lei (736,088 euros) after the first 35 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.17%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, registered an increase accounting for 0.19%.

At the same time, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.20%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, appreciated 0.23%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was the only one down 0.19%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, advanced 0.17%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in share values were recorded by Impact Developer & Contractor (+2.13%), Alro (+1.64%) and Electromagnetica (1.61%).

On the other hand, Bermas (-3.60%), Romcab (-2.35%) and Turbomecanica (-1.77%) shares were down.