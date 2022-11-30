Stoltenberg: NATO allies, committed to increasing support for Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia and Rep. of Moldova

NATO allies are "committed to increasing support for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova", partners "affected by the Russian pressure", said on Wednesday, in Bucharest, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

"NATO and NATO allies have been providing support for the three partners for many years, including through capacity building, reforms and training to strengthen their defense and security institutions," Stoltenberg said at the opening of the last discussion session of the the second day of the meeting of foreign ministers from the Alliance, to which Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova were also invited to participate.

"Today, these partners are affected by the Russian pressure. NATO allies committed to increasing support for them. This meeting is an opportunity to discuss some of our common security concerns, particularly in the strategically important Black Sea and Western Balkans region. West," said the head of NATO.

According to him, the meeting in Bucharest shows "the strong and growing cooperation between NATO and the three countries in these challenging times".AGERPRES