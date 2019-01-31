Stoltenberg: Romania, highly appreciated ally, contributes to our common security in many different ways

Romania is a highly appreciated ally and contributes to our common security in many different ways, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday in an interview for the private television broadcaster Antena 3, mentioning both co-operation with the North-Atlantic Alliance's units in the country's territory, as well as Romania's contribution to NATO missions and operations abroad.

Romania is a highly regarded ally and it contributes to our common security in many different ways. Here, in Romania, you invest more in defense, host a multinational brigade in Craiova, host a NATO anti-missile defense site and play a key role in the Black Sea region, working with the allies and contributing to an increased land, sea and air NATO presence, said Jens Stoltenberg.He also mentioned Romania's contribution to NATO missions and operations, including the mission in Afghanistan. So Romania contributes in many different ways and I thank Romania for its strong commitment to the Alliance, Stoltenberg said.My message to the Romanian people is that I thank them for their strong commitment to the Alliance, making Romania safer, making us safer, because as long as we are together and defend each other we are safer and a strong NATO is the best way to prevent conflicts, concluded the NATO chief.