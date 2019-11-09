 
     
STS: Equipment ensuring functioning of computer system centralizing proceedings, legally installed

The equipment ensuring the functioning of the computer system for centralizing the proceedings is installed as provided by law, says the Special Telecommunications Service (STS). 

"The computer equipment that ensures the functioning of the Information System for centralizing the proceedings is installed, as provided by law, in the technical space made available by the Permanent Electoral Authority and benefits from protection against voltage drops and fluctuations by UPS type equipment and electric generator. The latter is put into operation when the power supply is interrupted. STS provides uninterrupted technical assistance at the AEP headquarters, 24 hours a day," informs the STS Press Office, in a release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday. 

The STS clarification comes following information published in the media regarding the location and functionality of the STS servers for the electoral process.

