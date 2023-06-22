Student League Iasi calls on president Klaus Iohannis to send Education Laws back to Parliament.

The Student League (LS) Iasi calls on president Klaus Iohannis to send the Education Laws back to Parliament, given a number of provisions that would violate students' rights and give more power to rectors, told Agerpres.

According to a press release issued on Thursday by the Iasi organization, in the form in which the Education Laws were voted, students will no longer have the right to refer issues in universities, and rectors will gain immunity and will no longer be held accountable and removed from office if they break the law, the mechanisms for reporting and penalising academic fraud will be relaxed to the benefit of plagiarists, and the current rectors will remain "forever" in charge of universities.

The Iasi Student League believes that universities will turn into "separatist republics" where no one but the university leadership will be able to report any misconduct, just like in totalitarian regimes.

However, the League calls on all student organisations to oppose the implementation of the Education Laws, as they "revert academic freedoms to Stalinist-era standards".

"If the Education Laws are promulgated in their current form, Romanian education will be destroyed. We would go from a very good and clear law, praised internationally, to two laws that would get education back to the hands of political barons and academic clans, to the detriment of pupils, students, parents, in other words to the Romanian nation. The most dangerous provision is the one whereby universities will become immune by law and will turn into dictatorial mini-republics, understanding university autonomy at will, without respecting the legislation in force. Basically, no one will be able to hold accountable a rector or a university that breaks the law! It is totally absurd and will revert Romanian education to totalitarianism," said Toma Tataru, president of the Student League (LS IASI), in the mentioned press release.