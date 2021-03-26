Subway protest / Bucharest prefect summons meeting with unionists and Metrorex representatives

The Bucharest prefect, Alin Stoica, announced that he summoned a meeting on Friday, with Metrorex employees who protested this morning, but also with the unions and the director of the company, according to AGERPRES.

"I wanted to have a discussion with the protesters' representatives, they are refusing talks, so, at 13:30 I summoned a discussion on the social dialogue at the Prefecture with both the Metrorex unions, as well as with CNSLR Fratia, which is the confederation that this Metrorex union is part of. I invited the director of Metrorex at 13:30 and sent through the negotiators of the Gendarmerie and representatives of those who are at the Unirii Square subway station and protesting, that they are also invited, in order to talk and work out this situation," Alin Stoica declared.

"We need to mention that the Metrorex employees that needed to ensure the train schedule arrived at work, as usual. The protest action is illegal, it disrupts the public order and prevents transportation in normal conditions in Bucharest. Metrorex reserves the right to use all legal means at its disposal in order to stop this illegality," Metrorex specified in a press release.