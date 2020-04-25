Suceava County, Bucharest City topping Romania's COVID-19 caseload

Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have been so far reported in Suceava County - 2,499 and Bucharest City - 1,150, Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, there are a total of 10,635 people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania.

The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute:

* Alba - 158 cases

* Arad - 495

* Arges - 118

* Bacau - 143

* Bihor - 364

* Bistrita Nasaud - 151

* Botosani - 410

* Brasov - 386

* Braila - 20

* Buzau - 15

* Caras Severin - 83

* Calarasi - 51

* Cluj - 299

* Constanta - 223

* Covasna - 173

* Dambovita - 90

* Dolj - 70

* Galati - 333

* Giurgiu - 126

* Gorj - 31

* Harghita - 19

* Hunedoara - 455

* Ialomita - 149

* Iasi - 216

* Ilfov - 224

* Maramures - 69

* Mehedinti - 49

* Mures - 351

* Neamt - 428

* Olt - 22

* Prahova - 58

* Satu Mare - 53

* Salaj - 29

* Sibiu - 238

* Suceava - 2,499

* Teleorman - 95

* Timis - 418

* Tulcea - 39

* Vaslui - 88

* Valcea - 23

* Vrancea - 205

* Bucharest City - 1,150.