Suceava County, Bucharest, in the lead of COVID-19 caseload in Romania

Los Angeles Times
coronavirus

Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have been so far reported in Suceava County - 3,035 and Bucharest City - 1,410, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

According to the source, there are as many as 14,107 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania.

The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health, looks as follows:

* Alba - 214

* Arad - 625

* Arges - 161

* Bacau - 349

* Bihor - 478

* Bistrita Nasaud - 239

* Botosani - 545

* Brasov - 519

* Braila - 24

* Buzau - 48

* Caras Severin - 108

* Calarasi - 62

* Cluj - 447

* Constanta - 245

* Covasna - 205

* Dambovita - 121

* Dolj - 132

* Galati - 431

* Giurgiu - 148

* Gorj - 70

* Harghita - 21

* Hunedoara - 546

* Ialomita - 266

* Iasi - 305

* Ilfov - 324

* Maramures - 67

* Mehedinti - 73

* Mures - 535

* Neamt - 548

* Olt - 48

* Prahova - 72

* Satu Mare - 53

* Salaj - 45

* Sibiu - 373

* Suceava - 3,035

* Teleorman - 94

* Timis - 474

* Tulcea - 62

* Vaslui - 119

* Valcea - 24

* Vrancea - 387

* Bucharest - 1,410.

