Suceava: Leadership of 'Stefan cel Mare' University solidary with Ukrainian students and their families

The management of the "Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava (USV) expressed its "concern" about the escalation of the situation in the context of the recent developments of events in Ukraine during the past 24 hours, while believing that diplomacy is the "acceptable" way to defuse the current tense situation.

This university's press office sent a press release too AGERPRES on Thursday, in which the academic institutions sends a message of solidarity to the students in Ukraine and their families, and also to the partner universities in the neighbouring country, and the researchers with whom the institution collaborated under various projects.

According to the USV, the two representatives of the Suceava academic institution in Ukraine, the Romanian language lecturers from Chernivtsi and Odessa, continue to carry out their activities in safe conditions, their meetings with all students being organized exclusively online, Agerpres.ro informs.

The same source states that the institutions will closely monitor the situation and, if necessary, new decisions will be taken regarding the functioning of the two lectureships.

The USV leadership voiced hope that diplomatic dialogue will make it possible to end the military conflict as soon as possible.