Summit of Local Public Authorities/Boc: Romania can no longer function with 3,000 territorial administrative units

The President of the Association of Municipalities in Romania, Emil Boc, emphasized, on Monday, the importance of the administrative-territorial reorganization of the country, noting that Romania can no longer function with more than 3,000 territorial administrative units (UATs), given that almost a third of them do not have the ability to secure the necessary resources from their own income, told Agerpres.

According to him, the administrative-territorial reorganization must become the major political priority in 2024 and the following years.

"Romania can no longer function with more than 3,000 territorial administrative units, and a good part of them - almost a third - do not have the ability to ensure from their own incomes what is necessary for everyday existence. We have non-functional urban areas, we have areas dysfunctional metropolitans. We know we have a disease, but we don't do anything," Emil Boc told the Summit of Local Public Authorities.

He emphasized that the reform should not be carried out "accountingly" and a "functional" analysis of the situation is necessary.

"If a commune has to function in an isolated mountain place, with 500 inhabitants, let it function, because there we also need quality public services. But, the waste we have today is intolerable. (.. .) Poland is the best example. Romania can no longer live in the European Union with the administrative-territorial organization law from Ceausescu's time, from 1968," highlighted the mayor of Cluj-Napoca.

Boc emphasized the importance of decentralization and subsidiarity, showing that major public policies can be established from Bucharest, but micro-management cannot be done at the same time.

"You reach administrative paralysis, when the one at the center wants to be both a legislator, and to control, and to implement. In the whole civilized world, the center retains its legislative powers, which are fundamental for the entire country, the control powers, whatever unitary, and the implementation attributions must be at the local level", explained the mayor of Cluj.

At the same time, Emil Boc pleaded for de-bureaucratization and flexibility regarding the implementation of European funds.

"It's the European rule 'one in, one out'. When we decided to put another rule, first of all we eliminate an old one. We don't put any more bureaucracy. (...) No regulation in addition to what we the EU demands. Unfortunately, we all have this feeling that, if another regulation comes, let's put about five more conditions," he said.