Support measures for overcoming energy crisis in Republic of Moldova, discussed by Klaus Iohannis, Maia Sandu

President Klaus Iohannis met, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is visiting Bucharest, the discussions focusing, with priority, on consistent support measures from Romania for overcoming the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting with the president of the Republic of Moldova took place in a complex regional context, marked both by the perpetuation of the economic, social and humanitarian effects of the continuation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and by the significant progress on the path of the European integration of the Republic of Moldova as a result of obtaining the status of a candidate state for accession to the European Union.

The political consultations of the two presidents aimed at consolidating the excellent and substantial bilateral cooperation at the political, economic and sectoral level and the advancement of joint projects of strategic interest in the fields of energy, transport, health, education or the information society, the cited source states.

"The President Maia Sandu thanked for the prompt measures adopted by Romania to facilitate the supply of electricity, natural gas, fuel and firewood for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. The President of the Republic of Moldova also presented the steps taken by the authorities in Chisinau to ensure the supply of natural gas in an emergency regime, in order to cover the consumption for the winter months, from alternative sources to the Russian one and requested the continuation of Romania's support," the Presidential Administration says.

Also, the status of the energy infrastructure interconnection projects between Romania and the Republic of Moldova was evaluated. President Klaus Iohannis expressed his support for the efforts of the authorities in Chisinau to reform the energy system of the Republic of Moldova, according to the commitments assumed in the relationship with the European Union.

President Iohannis welcomed the 41% increase in bilateral exchanges of goods in the first half of this year, compared to the same period in 2021.

The head of state also highlighted our country's efforts in the field of assistance to the Republic of Moldova, both by providing direct budget support and in partnership with European partners, under the auspices of the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova, launched by Romania, France and Germany.

Klaus Iohannis reiterated our country's firm support for advancing the achievement of the objectives established by the European Commission's Opinion of June 17, 2022, including through the provision of expertise. In this context, he presented the steps taken at the European level to support the economy of the Republic of Moldova, including measures to liberalize trade with this country for a series of products or the Agreement to facilitate the road transport of goods, adds the Presidential Administration.