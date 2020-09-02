Supreme Allied Commander Europe, decorated by Iohannis

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree conferring the National Order 'Star of Romania' in the rank of Grand Officer to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Tod D. Wolters.

"The National Order of the Star of Romania is conferred in the rank of Grand Officer, with insignia for the military staff, in peace time, to General Tod D. Wolters, Supreme Allied Commander Europe", reads the decree published on Tuesday in Official Gazette.The award is given '' as a sign of high appreciation for the support given to Romania by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, the real commitment to strengthen cooperation within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as well as for involvement in defining future security challenges.''