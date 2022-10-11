 
     
Supreme Council of Country Defense reunion on security situation in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis convened, on October 25, at Cotroceni Palace, a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Country's Defense (CSAT), the Presidential Administration informs, the topics on the agenda being to be related to the security situation in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine - implications for Romania and improving the country's energy resilience to ensure security in the field through operational adaptation and the development of new energy production capacities, in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Also on the CSAT reunion's agenda is a report on the measures adopted by Romania in order to implement the sanctions regime established internationally in the period October 2021 - September 2022, as well as measures regarding the modernization of the Romanian Army, Agerpres informs.

During the meeting, other topical issues in the field of national security will be analyzed, the Presidential Administration informs.

