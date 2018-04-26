Supreme Court notifies CCR about bill on alternative measures to custodial sentences

The High Court of Cassation (ICCJ) and Justice on Thursday decided to notify Romania's Constitutional Court about the bill on alternative measures to custodial sentences, proposing that the people sentenced to a punishment of up to 5 years to be able to carry out their sentences at home or during the weekends in such special detention centres, reads the High Court.

"On Thursday, the judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice gathered in joint sessions (...) to notify the Constitutional Court about exercising the constitutionality control, prior to the promulgation, on the Law on alternative measures to custodial sentences. The judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, who gathered in joint sessions, by the means of Resolution no. 2 of April 26 2018, notified the Constitutional Court about the aspects of unconstitutionality included in the Law on alternative measures to custodial sentences," specified a release of the Supreme Court on Thursday sent to AGERPRES.On Wednesday, the Deputies Chamber adopted the bill on alternative measures to custodial sentences.According to this bill, the alternative measures to custodial sentences are measures of a judicial nature, ordered by the judge who monitors the carrying out of the custodial sentence, by ruling the replacement of the initial sentence to detention with home detention, special detention regime or with freedom.The alternative measures to custodial sentences do not apply to sentences for committing violent crimes or taking advantage of the physical or psychical inability of the victims and neither to persons convicted for corruption crimes - taking or giving bribery, influence peddling - and neither to those who committed repeated offences.The Minister of Justice implements the provisions of the present law, by adopting the methodological norms, within 30 days since its publishing in the Official Journal.The Deputies Chamber is the decision-making forum in this case.