Sustainable Development Department awarded UN DESA prize for innovation and excelence in public service

The Government's Department for Sustainable Development will receive the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) award for innovation and excellence in public service at a gala in December in the United Arab Emirates, in Dubai, agerpres reports.

According to a statement from the Department for Sustainable Development issued on Thursday, each year, UN DESA recognizes excellence in public service by rewarding the creative achievements and contributions of public institutions to a more efficient and responsive public administration in countries around the world.

Of the 193 UN member states and 63 countries listed in the category "Increasing the efficiency of public institutions to meet the Sustainable Development Goals," the Department for Sustainable Development was named the winner."We have dared to believe in a Sustainable Romania and this is how all our efforts in the last 4 years in the field of sustainable development are officially recognized by the most important international organization in the world. Our path to a sustainable future does not stop here. We are also motivated to promote the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda in Romania. The fruitfulness of all the achievements of the Department depends on the efforts of each of us, in daily life. Only through combined efforts, conscious and sustainable choices can we achieve the prosperity we desire for the future generations," State Councilor Laszlo Borbely, coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development, was quoted as saying.The United Public Service Forum 2021 will take place this year in Dubai from 13 to 15 December, with the theme "Innovating the future of public service: new governance models for a new era to achieve sustainable development goals."The Department for Sustainable Development was invited to participate in the awards ceremony, but also in five workshops aimed at presenting good practices and developing the skills needed to design concrete actions to accelerate progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals over the next decade.Laszlo Borbely will also represent our country at the Ministerial Roundtable where emerging issues and trends, strategies, actions and innovative approaches to providing efficient services and transforming institutions will be discussed.The Department for Sustainable Development will promote the award-winning initiative and Romania's actions to involve each segment of society in implementing the 2030 Agenda in Romania in a holistic manner during a presentation stand during the three days of the forum, the same press release said.