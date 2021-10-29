 
     
Swedish Rebecca Peterson, first semifinalist of Transylvania Open

Swedish tennis player Rebecca Peterson advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 250 Transylvania Open tournament on Friday, taking place in BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca and endowed with total prizes of 235,238 US dollars, after defeating Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Peterson (26 years old, WTA's 99th), who had defeated Irina Bara in the previous round, needed almost two hours of play (1 h 57 min) to get past Tsurenko (32 years old, WTA's 127th), a player from qualifiers.

In the semifinals, Peterson will play against the winner between Anett Kontaveit (Estonia), second seed, and Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine, eighth seed), Agerpres informs.

 

