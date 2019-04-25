 
     
Table tennis: Romania to host European Team Championships in 2021

Romania will host the European Team Table Tennis Championships in 2021, the Romanian Table Tennis Federation (FRTM) announced on Friday on Facebook.


''Initially, Romania, Portugal and Denmark joined the competition for the organisation of the European Championships. Portugal withdrew before the World Championships in Budapest. In front of the Board of Directors of the European Table Tennis Federation, FRTM PR & Marketing Beatrice Romanescu presented Romania's candidacy, with Cluj-Napoca being the city proposed for the organisation of the competition," the message shows.

Romania hosted the European Youth Championships in 2018 in Cluj-Napoca.

